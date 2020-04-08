Ideal time to finish road works: Arvind Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar visited Old City on Tuesday and inspected the ongoing work under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). He asked the officials to make use of the lockdown period and expedite the road work as there would be minimal vehicular movement in the city.

He asked the contractors to adhere to the deadlines and ensure better quality work. The Principal Secretary assured them of providing logistical support during the lockdown period by coordinating with the Police Department to ensure free movement of men, material and machinery. He said the migrant workers could be roped in for work, if necessary.

On the occasion, he inspected the construction of multi-level grade separator work near Owaisi Hospital and asked the GHMC engineers to speed up the foundation work.Later, Arvind Kumar inspected the proposed extension of the existing grade separator at Chandrayanagutta as well as the work on Bahadurpura flyover.

He asked the officials to direct the agencies executing the work to deploy more men and machinery to expedite the work.Chief Engineer Sridhar, SE Dattupant and other GHMC engineers were present.

AI flight evacuates us nationals

A special passenger charter flight of the national carrier, Air India, was operated from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday to evacuate a few US nationals from Hyderabad. As per the flight itinerary, the special flight departed at 4.15 pm on Tuesday for Mumbai