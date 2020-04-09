22,000 food packets distributed to the needy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The volunteers of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), along with the Cyberabad police and traffic officials, helped in supplying nearly 22,000 food packets, water bottles and vegetables to the needy on Wednesday. They also distributed groceries with essential food items to those who had been making distress calls.

The police also lent a kind hand to several medical emergency cases. The Covid Control room run by volunteers and the police received calls from patients with kidney complications and various other ailments, after which the police sent their vehicles and helped those in distress reach the hospital.