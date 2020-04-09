STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brick kiln workers left with only rice to eat, allege activists

A large number of migrant workers from Orissa were found to be working at a brick kiln at Gummadidala mandal and Jannaram of Sangareddy district despite the lockdown.

The labourers at the brick kiln in Telangana

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of migrant workers from Orissa were found to be working at a brick kiln at Gummadidala mandal and Jannaram of Sangareddy district despite the lockdown.The group was tracked down by a group of activists who found them to be in a hopeless situation with no proper arrangement for food, as all nearby kirana shops were closed. While they are receiving 12kg of rice and `500 from government, there are no shops for many kilometres to purchase even the most basic of items.

The group was found when activists had gone to one brick kiln worksite to hand out donated grocery kits to 74 families.  However, upon reaching there it was revealed that approximately 5,000 workers in 46 different worksites, all from Orissa have been left in the lurch owing to the lockdown, with no food arrangements.

“When we handed over the groceries, they were in tears. All vegetable shops and kirana stores are closed. Their own supplies wouldn’t have lasted for more than a week. There are 5,000 others who are worse off, and our small consignment of donated supplies cannot support more than 74 families,” shared D Manoj Khanna, an activist.

Responding to the issue, Sangareddy Collector Hanumanth Rao stated that the district administration is planning to start a special drive to supply other necessary essentials to remote areas.

‘No milk or eggs for the children’
“We have learnt that they are being given only 12kg of rice. It is a major cause of worry, as the site has 324 children who have no milk or eggs,” added another activist who visited the site. The activists have also alleged that there is no official clarity or record of whether payments of `400 per worker per week is being given to the labourers.

