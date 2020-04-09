Lockdown not breakdown

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

A virual two- minite video by young filmmaker Dulam Sathyanarayana about Hyderabad is giving us goosebumps about our beautiful city, which appears to have turned into a ghost city during the lockdown. Yet watching the essential service personnel go about their work with purpose is giving us hope in this mini film commissionned by the state government

Deserted Charminar. Shuttered Nimrah Cafe. Stray Hyderabadi bangles, which have managed to escape the broom of the GHMC worker, languishing on the ground. MGBS bus stand minus humans. A zero traffic ORR... Stark and empty aerial shots of the beautiful and vibrant city of Hyderabadi is giving us goosebumps in the newly-released two-minute video titled ‘The city under Coronavirus lockdown,’ and for a good reason. It is going viral, with 38,000 views in less than 12 hours, but luckily, this leaves us with hope and a message that Hyderabad will wait for you. Stay home and stay safe during the lockdown.

Commissioned by the Government of Telangana under the supervision of Principal secretary Arvind Kumar of MAUD (Muncipal Administration of Urban Development) the video capturing the landmarks of Hyderabad is by young filmmaker Dulam Sathyanarayana and his team at DSN Films.

“I regularly work for the government for message or awareness-oriented videos on subjects such as local handlooms, tourism etc and this time this was about a video that would document the lockdown period of Hyderabad. Hyderabadis are terribly missing the city and the video gives them temporary respite and they are sending me soulful messages,” says Sathyanarayana. IT was shot across two days on April 5 and 6 using a DJI Mavic Pro drone and DJI Inspire camera with a mix of aerial shots in slow motion and ground shots.

“The brief was to evoke love for the city through its heritage landmarks, modern landscapes and personnel who work, come rain or Covid19. So we shot sweeping views of Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Hi-Tec City, Financial District, Metro Rail Depot, MG Bus Stand etc,” says the 34-year-old filmmaker who hails from Mancherial and also went as an US Exchange Alumni student to study filmmaking for one year in Arizona, the US. “It was touching to document ground work being done by the police, disinfectant team, GHMC cleaners and sweepers, fire brigade, doctors etc. Watching a police cop make a video call to say hello to his toddler at home and doctors rushing with the safety gear for an emergency were some of the things we witnessed while shooting and that really speaks about Hyderabad,” he adds.

The documentary filmmaker who has been in the craft for over 10 years now says that his team did all the magic. Camera person Vijay Kumar, a JNTU Fine Arts College product who worked under cinematographer Madhu Ambat, editor Rajasekhar and Azhar have put not just their creativity but their love for Hyderabad too. “That is why our and the state’s message through the video is Hyderabad will wait, For now, stay home and stay safe.”

