STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ASHA, ANMs workers begin door-to-door surveys to identify symptomatic patients

Asha, ANM workers begin door-to-door survey to identify symptomatic patients in the clusters,Monitoring 24x7 in containment zones; lanes now accessible only to health officials, police

Published: 10th April 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Asha workers begin door-to-door enquiry regarding foreign returnees and Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad on Thursday

Asha workers begin door-to-door enquiry regarding foreign returnees and Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad on Thursday |S Senbgapandiyan RVK Rao

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Health Department identifying 12 localities as containment clusters, the civic body teams consisting of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary nurse Midwives (ANMs)  and other health workers have begun conducting door-to-door surveys to identify symptomatic patients and refer them to the government quarantine centres in the city. 

The survey, which would be completed in the next four days, is aimed at preventing the community spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, the teams that went to Red Hills and other places to gather information on symptomatic patients faced the wrath of some residents as well as the elected representatives. The residents refused to cooperate with the health workers and did not disclose any detail with regard to their travel to other places. Later, the workers were forced to leave the area.   

The GHMC officials told Express that all roads leading to 12 containment clusters -- Shaikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Ramgopalpet, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar,  Yousufguda and Chandanagar — have been sealed by putting up barricades banning the entry of people into them.

Also, the movement of those living in these clusters are restricted. In the clusters where people are home quarantined till April 28, mostly those who attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin whose houses have been geo-tagged, no one would be allowed to step out of their houses in any circumstance. Essential commodities and medicines would be delivered to them. Those who are not under home quarantine would be allowed to step out of their houses to purchase groceries and vegetables within the cluster, but they have to strictly follow social distancing. To disinfect the 12 clusters, the GHMC would take up spraying of sodium hypochlorite on roads, lanes and bylanes. Also, mass awareness would be created on the global pandemic Coronavirus in  these areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC ASHA workers Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp