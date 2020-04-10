ASHA, ANMs workers begin door-to-door surveys to identify symptomatic patients

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Health Department identifying 12 localities as containment clusters, the civic body teams consisting of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary nurse Midwives (ANMs) and other health workers have begun conducting door-to-door surveys to identify symptomatic patients and refer them to the government quarantine centres in the city.

The survey, which would be completed in the next four days, is aimed at preventing the community spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, the teams that went to Red Hills and other places to gather information on symptomatic patients faced the wrath of some residents as well as the elected representatives. The residents refused to cooperate with the health workers and did not disclose any detail with regard to their travel to other places. Later, the workers were forced to leave the area.

The GHMC officials told Express that all roads leading to 12 containment clusters -- Shaikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Ramgopalpet, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar — have been sealed by putting up barricades banning the entry of people into them.

Also, the movement of those living in these clusters are restricted. In the clusters where people are home quarantined till April 28, mostly those who attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin whose houses have been geo-tagged, no one would be allowed to step out of their houses in any circumstance. Essential commodities and medicines would be delivered to them. Those who are not under home quarantine would be allowed to step out of their houses to purchase groceries and vegetables within the cluster, but they have to strictly follow social distancing. To disinfect the 12 clusters, the GHMC would take up spraying of sodium hypochlorite on roads, lanes and bylanes. Also, mass awareness would be created on the global pandemic Coronavirus in these areas.