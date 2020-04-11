Helping hands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: #YouthFeedIndia a movement that started on March, 21, initiated by informed dynamic young Indians across the nation has taken up the cause to feed daily wage workers, migrant labourers and others who are worst effect by the lockdown. The initiative has so far delivered across the country providing over 1,50,000 Indian access to food and basic amenities.

The Youth Feed India pack of dry provision is estimated to suffice a family of 5 for 6-7 days and contains rice, dal, cooking oil, chilli powder, turmeric, salt, tea, sugar, onions, soap, glucose and other items which vary slightly from region to region depending on material availability & local preferences. Current distribution is across Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai & North Karnataka. Till date the movement has raised over `2.3 Crores out of a target set of `5.75 Crores which translate to around 1,15,000 dry provision food packs to feed 5,75,000 Indians with about 80,50,000 meals until 30th of April 2020. India will not go hungry is a mission these youngsters have taken upon themselves and are working closely with different stakeholders to achieve the objective.

Speaking on the Initiative, Shaaz Mehmood, Co-founder of the initiative and a socially responsible citizen and entrepreneur said, “It is the duty of every citizen to play a role to create responsible action to support the government initiatives. We are a group of 20 friends across the country who have started and driving this movement with the aim to feed those in need.”

Speaking on the crisis, Sania Mirza, World-Renowned tennis player said, “As the patron of YouthFeed India I am doing my bit, but this cannot be done alone, it needs community effort. Hope everyone does their bit.”