STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Helping hands

India will not go hungry is a mission these youngsters have taken upon themselves and are working closely with different stakeholders to achieve the objective.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: #YouthFeedIndia a movement that started on March, 21, initiated by informed dynamic young Indians across the nation has taken up the cause to feed daily wage workers, migrant labourers and others who are worst effect by the lockdown. The initiative has so far delivered across the country providing over 1,50,000 Indian access to food and basic amenities.

The Youth Feed India pack of dry provision is estimated to suffice a family of 5 for 6-7 days and contains rice, dal, cooking oil, chilli powder, turmeric, salt, tea, sugar, onions, soap, glucose and other items which vary slightly from region to region depending on material availability & local preferences. Current distribution is across Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai & North Karnataka. Till date the movement has raised over `2.3 Crores out of a target set of `5.75 Crores which translate to around 1,15,000 dry provision food packs to feed 5,75,000 Indians with about 80,50,000 meals until 30th of April 2020. India will not go hungry is a mission these youngsters have taken upon themselves and are working closely with different stakeholders to achieve the objective.

Speaking on the Initiative, Shaaz Mehmood, Co-founder of the initiative and a socially responsible citizen and entrepreneur said, “It is the duty of every citizen to play a role to create responsible action to support the government initiatives. We are a group of 20 friends across the country who have started and driving this movement with the aim to feed those in need.”

Speaking on the crisis, Sania Mirza, World-Renowned tennis player said, “As the patron of YouthFeed India I am doing my bit, but this cannot be done alone, it needs community effort. Hope everyone does their bit.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant labourers lockdown YouthFeed
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp