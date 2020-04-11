STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar boosts morale of 4,000 cops through video meet

Published: 11th April 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (File photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar interacted with 4,000 policemen through a video conference on Friday. He directed them to take all steps to enforce the lockdown in the city. 
In his two-hour-long video conference, Anjani Kumar inquired about the mental stress, physical fitness and emotional health conditions of policemen while discharging their duties during the lockdown.

“Considering the heavy workload of the Hyderabad city police, we interacted with police constables and head constables working in the city. We discussed their physical health and emotional well-being. There were 4,000 officials present during the video meet, he said. 

During the conference, the CP also joined in to celebrate the birthdays of two Charminar constables. He also greeted another constable of Santosh Nagar who was celebrating his marriage anniversary. “All the 4,000 police officers present wished the three men. It was quite an occasion.

This is perhaps the first time in the history of Hyderabad police that such an initiative was taken,” the CP said. Besides this video conference, in order to boost the morale of the personnel, Anjani Kumar visits places in the city every midnight and meets at least 50 constables while they are performing their duties. 

