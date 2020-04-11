Pets, your best bets during lockdown days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Devanshi Shah, founder and CEO of Pet Connect, tells us why pets are, perhaps, better companions than humans during such times. A sense of purpose: The problem for office-goers is a lack of mission in daily life. Watching TV all day is the surest way to feel directionless. Having a pet, on the other hand, is taking on a responsibility which gives you not just emotional gratification, but areal sense of purpose.

Keep you emotionally strong: People with pets do emotionally better than people who do not care for an animal. This is why being home with a pet is likely to be a much nicer situation than being stuck on your own.

Mental Stimulation: TV, the internet and mobile phones actually make us less receptive and proactive mentally. The perfect solution to that is to have a pet. In the case of dogs, intelligent beings, you can improvise all kinds of mental activity that is good for both your brains.

Security: In the absence of security guards during the pandemic having a dog on premises is the best form of security known to mankind. And I’m not even getting into how they can fetch the newspaper!Service animals for sick people: For anyone infected by the Covid Virus, your dog can actually be trained to be a service animal. Besides the company, dogs can and do perform a number of tasks. This is a real god-sent since all Covid patients aren’t allowed to cohabit with other humans.

Make you feel less neglected: The unconditional love and attention of a dog can do wonders in fortifying you with a sense of companionship and care at a time most people will want to avoid you. This may seem really unimportant, but over the weeks of isolation, humans with dogs and cats are more likely to feel like they are loved and cared for than others facing the quarantine alone.