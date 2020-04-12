Replenishment of stocks getting delayed in Hyderabad

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stocks at many supermarkets and grocery stores in Hyderabad are getting depleted, as traders say replenishment of stocks is taking more time than usual. The president of Kirana Stores Merchants Association, Mahesh Kumar, said that though police officials in Telangana are allowing lorries with essential goods to cross the Telangana border, these are facing problems at the borders of other States.

He said, “Traders, distributors and major general store merchants in the city wrote to Telangana DGP and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to allow movement of vehicles carrying groceries and our request was approved. However, replenishing stocks at the retail store level will still take time.” Meanwhile, some of the general store merchants have already raised the price bar of a few groceries. Items such as peanuts, sugar, upma rava, cashew and almonds, and masalas like cardamom and black pepper which are not being supplied from the wholesale markets of Begum Bazaar, Osmangunj and Siddiamber Bazar and other places to the retail stores.

“On usual days, stock for groceries is loaded every two to three days at wholesale stores in the market. Except for rice and oil, the stock for others is not arriving in the market for last 15 days,” said a general store merchant Hemanth Kumar.