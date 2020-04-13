STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: GHMC and police maintain strict vigil in 123 containment zones

Each zone has a dedicated team and contact number to ensure doorstep delivery of essentials

Hyderabad

Residents of Mallepally which is declared a containment zone violate orders and walk along the road on Sunday (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A strict vigil is being maintained in as many as 123 containment zones with the coordinated efforts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad city police, and medical and health authorities.

Principal secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar said a coordinated effort is being made by GHMC and Hyderabad police by ensuring that all safety protocols are strictly followed, especially in areas having positive cases during containment. Each of these zones has a dedicated team and a dedicated contact number to ensure doorstep delivery of essentials. GHMC officials said that to effectively combat the dreadful disease from spreading to other areas, the 12 main clusters were further divided into 123 areas.

Earlier, the areas covered up to three kilometres making monitoring difficult, besides there was criticism from locals in areas where no coronavirus cases were reported. Each zone or area now covers 250 metres, with an average of 15 to 25 houses. Police have erected barricades in these zones and are keeping a tight vigil on the movements of residents.

The zone containment strategy includes geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced act ive surveillance, testing suspected cases, sanitation and creating awareness on preventive public health measures, GHMC officials said. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that essential commodities such as milk, vegetables and medicines would be home delivered.

He urged citizens in containment zones to cooperate with GHMC, health and police departments. People should remain indoors and will not be allowed to come out. GHMC has appointed nodal officers in these zones. They can call the helpline number 040-21111111 or concerned nodal officers. Vendors have been appointed for supply of essential commodities and vegetables, he added.

