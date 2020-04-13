What Hyderabadis want to eat first, after lockdown

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The song ‘Yaad aarahi hai, teri yaad aa rahi hai’ is going viral again and not because the old 1981 movie Love Story starring Kumar Gaurav is back and trending, but simply because some creative soul has replaced the love couple’s running around trees with a batch of samosas being fried, someone digging into soft dahi vada etc. That video brought back tears into the eyes of Hyderabadis who are crazy about food, especially street food and of course, fine dining.

So City Express asked Hyderabadis in an informal Instagram poll on Monday what they want to eat as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the foodies were excited to tell us what they wanted to eat. Surprisingly, only a slim percentage talked about biryani and the rest ranged from momos to cheesecake. Here’s what they said and this could well be your own list to check out till the rest of the year from the time the lockdown ends.

Honey Chilli Potatoes and Burnt Garlic Noodles from Noodle Bar, DLF Cyber City, Quinoa Hash Cakes from Ci Gusta and Cheese Steak from Iron Hill Cafe, says @Foreverhungryhuman, a Zomato level 8 food blogger Stuck in Delhi, I am dreaming of coming to Hyderabad and eating Pappu Charu with Chicken Fry made by my mom, says Vishnupriya B who works for a communication company. Dinesh Vatti says he wants anything mom-made’ and mom is not in Hyderabad.

Coffee and Burger from F3 Cafe at Sainikpuri, says Swetha, while Shikha Duggal craves for Chicken Sizzlers at Mayabazaar. Rohith Vakrala swears by Ram Ki Bandi ka dosa at midnight. As she waits to give her entrance tests in the next few months, Pugtato_98 says she wants to gobble up momos from Kathmandu Momos in Somajiguda and then go to The Coffee Cup for a Brownie Shake. Hot Chocolate at Groove 9, says Padmaja Rao, a PR professional in the city. Zaiqebaaz is already looking forward to the Ramadan treats after the fast, wants to eat Shah Ghous Haleem while Reddisaab from Telangana, who is currently in Dubai and fears he may have to come back to India if the lockdown continues, wants to spend his summer eating mangoes from his plantation in Karimnagar.