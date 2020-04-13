STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

What Hyderabadis want to eat first, after lockdown

That video brought back tears into the eyes of Hyderabadis who are crazy about food, especially street food and of course, fine dining.

Published: 13th April 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The song ‘Yaad aarahi hai, teri yaad aa rahi hai’ is going viral again and not because the old 1981 movie Love Story starring Kumar Gaurav is back and trending, but simply because some creative soul  has replaced the love couple’s running around trees with a batch of samosas being fried, someone digging into soft dahi vada etc. That video brought back tears into the eyes of Hyderabadis who are crazy about food, especially street food and of course, fine dining.

So City Express asked Hyderabadis in an informal Instagram poll on Monday what they want to eat as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the foodies were excited to tell us what they wanted to eat. Surprisingly, only a slim percentage talked about biryani and the rest ranged from momos to cheesecake. Here’s what they said and this could well be your own list to check out till the rest of the year from the time the lockdown ends.

Honey Chilli Potatoes and Burnt Garlic Noodles from Noodle Bar, DLF Cyber City, Quinoa Hash Cakes from Ci Gusta and Cheese Steak from Iron Hill Cafe, says @Foreverhungryhuman, a Zomato level 8 food blogger Stuck in Delhi, I am dreaming of coming to Hyderabad and eating Pappu Charu with Chicken Fry made by my mom, says Vishnupriya B who works for a communication company.   Dinesh Vatti says he wants anything mom-made’ and mom is not in Hyderabad.  

Coffee and Burger from F3 Cafe at Sainikpuri, says Swetha, while Shikha Duggal craves for Chicken Sizzlers at  Mayabazaar. Rohith Vakrala swears by Ram Ki Bandi ka dosa at midnight.  As she waits to give her entrance tests in the next few months, Pugtato_98 says she wants to gobble up momos from Kathmandu Momos in Somajiguda and then go to The Coffee Cup for a Brownie Shake. Hot Chocolate at Groove 9, says Padmaja Rao, a PR professional in the city. Zaiqebaaz is already looking forward to the Ramadan treats after the fast, wants to eat Shah Ghous Haleem while Reddisaab from Telangana, who is currently in Dubai and fears he may have to come back to India if the lockdown continues, wants to spend his summer eating mangoes from his plantation in Karimnagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp