Ayurvedic, Unani hospitals join Covid-19 fight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprise move, the State Health department on Monday roped in government-run Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. While the treatment method will reportedly be allopathic, most Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals do not have the necessary infrastructure such as ventilators and ICUs. The department, too, has not asked the hospitals to procure the required equipment.

Speaking to Express, Dr MA Vakil, Superintendent of Government Unani Hospital at Charminar, said, “We have not been given any instructions on how to proceed with treating Covid-19 patients. We too just got the government order without any further communication on how to treat the patients, or whom to admit and whom to treat”.

Does the hospital have the required infrastructure such as Intensive Care Units (ICUs) or ventilators? “No, we do not have this kind of infrastructure as Unani medication does not require such medical devices. But, if we are asked to procure these, we will do so.

The Unani hospital has over 300 beds and all of them are vacant at the moment as all patients were discharged before the lockdown was imposed,” he said. Reportedly, the hospitals will provide allopathic treatment as recommended by the doctors of Gandhi Hospital. But, it is uncertain if the doctors of the alternative medicine will treat Covid-19 patients or their allopathy counterparts will be deployed at these hospitals. While Express tried to get in touch with several members of the Health department, there was no response.