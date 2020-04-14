STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar migrant worker commits suicide

image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not being able to go home because of the lockdown, a 24-year-old Bihari migrant worker committed suicide at Uppal. The victim, Mohd Aamir’s, body was found hanging in his room on Monday, the police said. Aamir had called his family on Saturday telling them he had no money to pay his room rent. 

According to Uppal police, Aamir had moved to the city two years ago and lived in Mallikarjuna Nagar with friend Azeem. Aamir was a vehicle denting mechanic. Azeem left for his hometown on March 13. Once the lockdown began, Aamir had no work or wages and was alone.

His family had assured him on Saturday that they would send him some money towards his rent. On Sunday, calls to his mobile went unanswered. Aamir’s family then reached a friend of his. When the friend went to Aamir’s room, he found him hanging to the ceiling fan. Uppal police have registered a suspicious death case. 

