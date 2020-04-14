For doorstep delivery of medicines  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC), a group of youth, has come forward to help deliver medicines to the needy people during lock down period in Hyderabad. The group that has been working against corruption for nearly a decade has volunteers who trace out the people who were in need of medicines and deliver it to them. YAC founder Palnati Rajendra said that they would continue their services until the lockdown is lifted. Call 9550000100 for delivery of medicines and to volunteer with the group.