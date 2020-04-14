For doorstep delivery of medicines  

HYDERABAD : Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC), a group of youth, has come forward to help deliver medicines to the needy people during lock down period in Hyderabad. The group that has been working against corruption for nearly a decade has volunteers who trace out the people who were in need of medicines and deliver it to them. YAC founder Palnati Rajendra said that they would continue their services until the lockdown is lifted. Call 9550000100 for delivery of medicines and to volunteer with the group.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pizza delivery boy tests positive for coronavirus in South Delhi, 72 families told to self-quarantine
IL&FS sells entire stake in IWPSL to Japan's ORIX Corporation for Rs 6.05 crore
DCB Bank sees significant jump in foreign remittance services on coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19: Gauhati HC directs Assam cops to release ‘declared foreigners’ within 7 days
Israeli president asks parliament to choose PM as Bibi fails to fix power-sharing deal
Raina's century, Dhoni's unbeaten 84 among CSK star Faf du Plessis' favourite IPL memories