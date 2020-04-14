No respite: Chegur area once again on high alert

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: After six persons, who are suspected to have contracted Coronavirus from the husband of a woman who died two weeks ago, were shifted to a state-run quarantine centre in Raviryal, the Chegur mandal is once again on high alert.

Chegur is one of the Covid-19 containment zones in the Rangareddy district. The six persons, who include the man’s three children and three tenants, were shifted to the quarantine centre as they had come in contact with the woman’s husband, who also tested positive for the virus on Monday.

“Their samples have been sent for tests and results are still awaited,” said Dr Chandu Naik, Deputy District Medical Health Officer.The woman, who was earlier treated by an RMP and a dentist, was admitted to Osmania General Hospital on March 31 and died while undergoing treatment on April 1. She tested positive for Covid-19 after her death.

After her test results returned positive, the authorities sent her 57 primary contacts to quarantine centres, but all of them tested negative, bringing some to relief the villagers. However, the latest developments left the entire village in the grip of fear.

Contracted from their tenants

The woman and her husband are said to have contracted the virus from their tenants who hail from Bihar and had returned from Delhi in Sampark Kranti Express.