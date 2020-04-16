As promised, sanitation staff receive incentives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanitation employees in the city working in the frontline amidst the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday received the one-time incentive that had been announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A special incentive of `7,500 was delivered to bank accounts of over 26,368 sanitation workers under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and `5,000 for their counterparts in 129 Urban Local Bodies (ULB’s).

According to a press release by the GHMC, the beneficiaries under the corporation, including 20,718 from the sanitation section, 2,077 in the entomology department, 2,288 from transport section, 306 from the veterinary section and 979 from the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) department, received the incentives.

GHMC sanitation worker found dead

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation worker, Yadaiah, was found dead at his house at Shivrampally in the early hours of Wednesday. According to reports, 40-year-old Yadaiah was working in a quarantine centre at Rajendranagar. The civic body claimed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, since he was working in a quarantine centre, his body was sent to Osmania Hospital mortuary for an autopsy to confirm if there is any trace of Coronavirus in his body.