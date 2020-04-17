Auto driver held for spitting on road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver from Malakpet, Mohd Ghousuddin (51), was booked by the police when he spat on a road at Uppal. He was on his way to attend a relative’s funeral when he stopped his bike and spat on the road. Staff at the Uppal checkpost noticed him and detained him. Later, a case of violating lockdown rules was booked against him and he was let off after a notice was served on him, said police.

12 fruit vendors booked for violating lockdown norms

While inspecting the Gaddiannaram fruit market here on Thursday, police officials noticed that many fruit vendors are not wearing masks or maintaining social-distancing. As this is strictly against lockdown protocol, the officials initiated action against as many as twelve fruit vendors in the market.