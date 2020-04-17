STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hairy tales of our politicos

Now, for some quarantine humour.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Now, for some quarantine humour. The tweets of Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao and his sister and former MP K Kavitha pulling each others legs on ‘hair cut’ problems due to the lockdown provided some much needed lighter moments to Twitteratis.

It all started when a person tweeted to KTR: “Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted!” (sic). In reply, Rama Rao tweeted: “Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you” (sic). 

Kavitha joined in the banter and replied: “Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava?!” (Brother, are you also giving a chance to your wife?)A Twiterati quipped: “Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, KCR’s family is giving us some hilarious moments”.

