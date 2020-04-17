STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Triple-layered mask for doctors, cops at just Re 1

The mask has three layers — the outermost is made of a cotton-blend material and the transparent middle layer has a combination of acrylic sheet and plastic, to protect the eyes.

Published: 17th April 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image of surgical masks used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When people from all walks of life are expressing their support for those who are in the frontline of the Covid-19 battle, city-based innovator Shavan Gutta is doing his bit by distributing reusable cloth shield masks for `1. Speaking to the Express, the 30-year-old said traffic and police personnel, medical staff and mediapersons were witnessing the ground reality and need all the protection. But, not all of them have proper protective gears. 

“I developed a mask, which will not only cover the mouth and nose, but also the eyes and head. When I realised that there is a dearth of such masks, I started distributing it for `1. I do not want them to feel that it is a charity,” he said.

The mask has three layers — the outermost is made of a cotton-blend material and the transparent middle layer has a combination of acrylic sheet and plastic, to protect the eyes. The inner-most layer is made of cotton cloth, said Shravan. “Unlike the other shield mask, it gives more coverage to the face and head, and can be used for at least 10-15 times after washing,” he said. The cost of making each masks is `150. Guttu started crowd-funding to meet his target; people can reach out to him at Shavangutta.com. The native of Chautpal said in just a week, he distributed 1,000 masks with the help of his friends. He aims at distributing one lakh masks in Hyderabad and its outskirts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
doctors mask
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp