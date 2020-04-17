Triple-layered mask for doctors, cops at just Re 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When people from all walks of life are expressing their support for those who are in the frontline of the Covid-19 battle, city-based innovator Shavan Gutta is doing his bit by distributing reusable cloth shield masks for `1. Speaking to the Express, the 30-year-old said traffic and police personnel, medical staff and mediapersons were witnessing the ground reality and need all the protection. But, not all of them have proper protective gears.

“I developed a mask, which will not only cover the mouth and nose, but also the eyes and head. When I realised that there is a dearth of such masks, I started distributing it for `1. I do not want them to feel that it is a charity,” he said.

The mask has three layers — the outermost is made of a cotton-blend material and the transparent middle layer has a combination of acrylic sheet and plastic, to protect the eyes. The inner-most layer is made of cotton cloth, said Shravan. “Unlike the other shield mask, it gives more coverage to the face and head, and can be used for at least 10-15 times after washing,” he said. The cost of making each masks is `150. Guttu started crowd-funding to meet his target; people can reach out to him at Shavangutta.com. The native of Chautpal said in just a week, he distributed 1,000 masks with the help of his friends. He aims at distributing one lakh masks in Hyderabad and its outskirts.