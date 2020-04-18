STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lockdown clears up Hyderabad’s air

Soon after the lockdown was imposed, Hyderbad’s air quality started to improve as toxic air pollutants drastically reduced, show latest satellite images.

Published: 18th April 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Satellite images of the city before and after the lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after the lockdown was imposed, Hyderbad’s air quality started to improve as toxic air pollutants drastically reduced, show latest satellite images. According to an assessment a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air analyst, the images and fossil fuel/energy consumption data show a dip in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels from the first two weeks of the lockdown as compared to before.

Notably, NO2 is a major contributor to the dreaded PM2, which causes various respiratory illnesses. The assessment was based on NO2 satellite data from March 11 to April 7 for 2019 and 2020. Speaking to Express, one of the authors of the study, Sunil Dahiya, said, one of the major factors for this was the “decreasing fossil fuel consumption in transportation, industries and energy sector”.

The images show a reduction in NO2 pollutants, especially over Kukatpally and Secunderabad areas. Stating that this reduction in air pollution levels was temporary, Sunil said drastic steps of shutting down the economy for cleaner air was not sustainable. The government needs to work on reduction of emissions, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp