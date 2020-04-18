Lockdown clears up Hyderabad’s air

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after the lockdown was imposed, Hyderbad’s air quality started to improve as toxic air pollutants drastically reduced, show latest satellite images. According to an assessment a Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air analyst, the images and fossil fuel/energy consumption data show a dip in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels from the first two weeks of the lockdown as compared to before.

Notably, NO2 is a major contributor to the dreaded PM2, which causes various respiratory illnesses. The assessment was based on NO2 satellite data from March 11 to April 7 for 2019 and 2020. Speaking to Express, one of the authors of the study, Sunil Dahiya, said, one of the major factors for this was the “decreasing fossil fuel consumption in transportation, industries and energy sector”.

The images show a reduction in NO2 pollutants, especially over Kukatpally and Secunderabad areas. Stating that this reduction in air pollution levels was temporary, Sunil said drastic steps of shutting down the economy for cleaner air was not sustainable. The government needs to work on reduction of emissions, he said.