‘Start-ups need to think differently’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Start-ups should evaluate the market differently as it would not be the same post the Covid-19 pandemic, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said on Friday.

T-Hub was conducting a webinar series during this crucial time for start-ups in the State, he said. Talking about the impact of the lockdown on different sectors, Sandeep Singhal (MD, Nexus Venture Partners) during a webinar, said, “Motion of convenience will play a major role in consumer behaviour. Online market will be a driving factor”. Sectors that are more technology driven, such as software, did not see a huge impact, he said. They are more adaptable to new technologies, he said.