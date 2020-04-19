STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No entry to mosques during Ramzan, follow fatwa, appeals Waqf Board

Saleem also said that instructions were given to masjid committee members over the need to maintain social distance and follow the instruction issued by the Central and the State government.

Bird’s eye view of the shopping street at Charminar on the eve of Ramzan on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Waqf Board on Saturday urged Muslims to adhere to a fatwa issued by Jamia Nizamia which urges citizens to offer prayers from homes and avoiding congregations in mosques for Taraweeh or other reasons. Mohammed Saleem, the CEO of Waqf Board said. “Only four-five people will be allowed in mosques -- which includes masjid committee members, imam, and, muezzin. No one else will be allowed. We have issued a circular to all mosques in this regard.” 

Saleem also said that instructions were given to masjid committee members over the need to maintain social distance and follow the instruction issued by the Central and the State government. He also requested the Centre to issue financial grant to all State Waqf Boards with which they could provide assistance to the poor and needy.

Unanimous decision
Saleem, while addressing a press conference said that this decision was taken following Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s video conference with all Waqf Boards from all States. Saleem said Jamia Nizamia and Darul Uloom Debond, and, Muftis from all schools of Islamic thought had issued fatwa and appealed to the Muslim Community to offer Taraweeh prayers at their homes during the Holy month of Ramzan in view of the lockdown all over the county. He added that the Telangana State Waqf Board had sanctioned `2 crore as per the Mansh-e-Wakf to supply food grain kits to the poor facing problem due to lockdown.'

Social distancing
Instructions given to masjid committee members over the need to maintain social distance and follow instruction issued by the Central and 
the State governments 

