STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

NGOs helping migrants in Hyderabad amid COVID-19 lockdown told to follow norms

He requested the donors to contact GHMC nodal officers for distribution of food and ration to needy and appealed to citizens to maintain social distance.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Transgender Samantha Reddy distributing groceries to their community people at Suraram near Jeedimetla during lockdown in Hyderabad

Transgender Samantha Reddy distributing groceries to their community people at Suraram near Jeedimetla during lockdown in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though several NGOs, individuals and donor organisations are distributing food and ration to poor people, it has been observed that  there is lack of discipline and nobody is following social distance, said GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

He requested the donors to contact GHMC nodal officers for distribution of food and ration to needy and appealed to citizens to maintain social distance. Participating in the distribution of rice and Rs 500 cash to the migrant workers in Cherlapally division here on Sunday, the Mayor said that due to Coronavirus outbreak and announcement of lockdown, most of the migrant and daily wage workers were left without work. 

As most of the developmental activities are taking place in and around the city, people from around 10 States are workings in various infrastructures activities such as building constructions, roads, flyovers etc.  MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao held a couple of meeting with agencies and convinced them, that it was their responsibility to look after the well being of migrant workers. 

Accordingly about one lakh migrant workers were provided accommodation and food by the agencies at 280 work sites in and around the city. Further, 2,71,742 were also identified as migrant workers, who are working as daily wagers. About 3,260 tonnes of rice was distributed to them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Bonthu Rammohan Coronavirus COVID 19 Hyderabad NGOs lockdown Hyderabad migrants exodus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp