NGOs helping migrants in Hyderabad amid COVID-19 lockdown told to follow norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though several NGOs, individuals and donor organisations are distributing food and ration to poor people, it has been observed that there is lack of discipline and nobody is following social distance, said GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

He requested the donors to contact GHMC nodal officers for distribution of food and ration to needy and appealed to citizens to maintain social distance. Participating in the distribution of rice and Rs 500 cash to the migrant workers in Cherlapally division here on Sunday, the Mayor said that due to Coronavirus outbreak and announcement of lockdown, most of the migrant and daily wage workers were left without work.

As most of the developmental activities are taking place in and around the city, people from around 10 States are workings in various infrastructures activities such as building constructions, roads, flyovers etc. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao held a couple of meeting with agencies and convinced them, that it was their responsibility to look after the well being of migrant workers.

Accordingly about one lakh migrant workers were provided accommodation and food by the agencies at 280 work sites in and around the city. Further, 2,71,742 were also identified as migrant workers, who are working as daily wagers. About 3,260 tonnes of rice was distributed to them.