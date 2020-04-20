STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Off-duty Swiggy delivery boy tests positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Many apartments and gated communities have now decided not to allow delivery personnel into their premises.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Swiggy, food delivery app

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Panic gripped Hyderabad on Sunday after reports of a Swiggy delivery executive testing positive for coronavirus came to light. However, the Health Department has not confirmed the claim.  According to Swiggy, the staffer has not been delivering food to customers since March 21.

Speaking to Express, a Swiggy official said, "We recently discovered that an off-duty Swiggy delivery executive, who hasn’t delivered any orders since March 21, had tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad. We are in touch with him and the local authorities are trying to trace anyone he’s come into contact with recently."

Many apartments and gated communities have now decided not to allow delivery personnel into their premises. Meanwhile, Hyderabad DMHO Dr Venkat Raman said, "We cannot confirm if there’s a Swiggy executive among the people who are COVID-positive. Most of them are hesitant to reveal their professional history."

