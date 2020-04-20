STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road maintenance works in Greater Hyderabad are going full throttle amid COVID-19 lockdown

GHMC offcials said that for maintaining 401 stretches covering 709 km covering all six zones of the city and the agency is going to incur an expenditure of Rs 1,839 crore.

CRMP works near GVK Mall during COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad on Sunday

CRMP works near GVK Mall during COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the lockdown period, the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) works in Greater Hyderabad is underway at brisk pace in all the six zones of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The pace of CRMP works has increased since past few weeks after Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao expressed ire over the delay in taking up the works and directed GHMC to issue warning against the agencies to whom the work was allotted and see that works were carried out without any further delay. 

On account of lockdown, all establishments and other activities have been closed down and the present situation is favourable to take up developmental works, therefore GHMC asked the agencies to speed up the works.

Since, there is no need of traffic diversion, the agencies have swung in to action and deployed more manpower and work is going on round-the-clock in three shifts. Since the lockdown began, the agencies have repaired and recarpeted about 100 km of roads.

As per the agreement reached between GHMC and agencies, of the total 709 km of roads, about 331 km of roads has to be repaired and recarpeted  by June month-end. On a average about 5 to 8 km bitumen roads are being recarpeted daily.

GHMC offcials said that for maintaining 401 stretches covering 709 km covering all six zones of the city, GHMC is going to incur an expenditure of Rs 1,839 crore. Also GHMC is going to rope in third party to have independent assessment of quality of construction works and ensure that works are done with good construction materials.

Making the most of it

Since the lockdown began, the agencies have repaired and recarpeted 100 km of roads. As per an agreement between GHMC and agencies, of the total 709 km, about 331 km of road has to be repaired and recarpeted  by June month-end

