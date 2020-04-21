'Project Bun' to distribute food for needy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Brothers for Fun,’ a WhatsApp chat group set up by some of the members of Freemasons community in Telangana in 2014 started ‘Project Bun’, an initiative to distribute 500 buns and bananas for breakfast till May 3 to GHMC sweepers and workers, migrant labour, slum and street dwellers. It began on April 17. Buns and bananas are distributed everyday at 7 am at Victory Play Ground, Chaderghat.

"The response was overwhelming and scores of people have come forward to contribute to the cause", share Madan Mohan Lal, G Maddulete and D Ramchandram, the assistant regional Grand Masters of Freemasons of Telangana. That's how the group initially 'Brothers for Fun' was changed into 'Brothers for Bun' and started focusing on distributing healthy food to those who needed it the most. Small promotional videos and posts on the subject helped raise contributions from Freemasons in Telangana.