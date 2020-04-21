STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Feeding furry friends

Very morning Rachna Neja collects the milk packets the delivery person leaves at the gate of her home in Banjara Hills, pours the milk in a few plastic containers and puts them in the garden.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very morning Rachna Neja collects the milk packets the delivery person leaves at the gate of her home in Banjara Hills, pours the milk in a few plastic containers and puts them in the garden. From behind the Saptaparni tree come three meowing cats in grey, ginger and black fur to slurp the white drink. They then dig the mud and tumble on the ground licking their paws.

Rachna, who’s come to Hyderabad from Amritsar, has several cats back home. She says, “I live in a rented place here; others sharing the accommodation have left for their homes before the lockdown began. These cats, which used to come earlier as well, were hungry and I decided to order milk to feed them.” She also keeps sliced bread to give to the cats which have now made the garden their home. The 31-year-old pharmacist contacted Blue Cross for the animals to be adopted. A poster was circulated as well. But there are no takers till the lockdown is on. So, she’s adopted them for now.

At the same time most of the stray dogs are unable to get food as the dustbins are nearly empty especially in areas around hostels and shared accommodations. But there are some people and a few NGOs involved in distribution of essential items and food packets and they have taken it upon themselves to feed these stray animals. Says Arun Daniel Yellamaty of Youngistaan Foundation, “We have been feeding 250 dogs on a daily basis. We carry food for them while we distribute essentials in different areas.” He has volunteers to help him who ride their bikes to these neighbourhoods for the distribution services.

Chirumamilla Vijayalakshmi, 68, has been staying at Kukatpally for the last 22 years. From then till now, she’s taking care of the stray dogs in the area. She’s also been a life member of Blue Cross. She says, “Everyday at 4.30 pm I feed at least 18 dogs with chicken necks cooked with rice and lever cooked in milk. Despite health issues I have been doing it with a little help from my helper Kasi Reddy. All expenses are borne by me. I am doing what I can do best for these poor animals. The expression of the animals give me such joy that is indescribable.” She’s also adopted puppies and got them treated.

Priscilla Pravanthi, lives at Madhapur aand has been rescuing animals since childhood. “I began noticing hungry stray dogs as a lot of these animals come looking for food. I cook food at home for around 20 dogs. Other than that I also offer them biscuits, bread, Pedigree food and chicken legs. We do it every alternate day at morning and night.”

No wonder then that the stray dogs in her area recognise their benefactor Rohit Kumar Bondugula, a research scholar in Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and his team along with Pradeep Nair, founder of Animal Warrior Conservation Society have been feeding stray dogs and wild animals in the university campus which has a habitat for 200 plus species of birds, several mammals and reptiles. They have been giving the dogs cooked food while keeping water bowls for the birds as they provide vegetables and grass for wildlife animals in the campus.  

saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rachna Neja Feeding animals
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp