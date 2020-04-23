STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

City boy gets 1 M Insta views for Dalgona coffee

The video of the current South Korean favourite beverage from a Hyderabadi food blogger gets one million views on Instagram

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The South Korean coffee drink taking the internet by storm is the Dalgona coffee. This swirling frothy shot of coffee on top of iced milk, has turned everyone into a budding barista.With nowhere out to go, peeps on social media are uploading videos of their versions of the perfect cup of this coffee. One such video by a Hyderabadi has garnered over 1.05 million views on Instagram. Rameez Siddiqui, a food blogger with Insta handle @thehydfoodblog posted the video of his version of the Dalgona coffee on March 30 and it has gone viral. He claims it is the most viewed food video on Instagram in South India.

Rameez, who has been a food blogger for the past two years says, “On the first day itself, we got close to 5,000 views. Within the next two days we got 2,00,000 views. Followers kept rising exponentially, nearly 150+ everyday. In four days, we crossed 5,00,000 views. We reached one million views after just eight days.” Thrilled with the responses, Rameez who is a doctor by profession and a food blogger by passion said, “This is amazing for me as it shows so much love from my regular followers and from new ones who came through the hashtags.” An elated Rameez said Instagram insights showed that this was trending all over world.

What was the idea behind this video? He shares, “I was in a dilemma for two days post lockdown on what to post. Though I had content, but it wasn’t something my followers could relish in the foreseeable future.So I decided on a transition to homemade cooking. I came across this new South Korean coffee trend and gave it a shot.”  Using his sister-in-law’s help with whisking the coffee, he managed to get the consistency just right. He shares, “After adding milk, ice and whisked coffee, it looked exceptional, but as always, I wanted to add a personal touch.

So we added a little crushed Oreo powder and topped it off with an Oreo cookie.” In the video, what steals the show is when on adding the Oreo, the coffee starts to ooze out of the glass. He exclaims, “It helped create our unplanned showstealer! This I feel, is one of main reasons the video soared above other similar ones.”Queries on which coffee to use flooded his comments. He recommends instant coffee for the proper frothy texture. Rameez, the winner of Digital Influencer Award 2020, has other trending  videos on Insta. His preparation of Bellam Pootharekulu, the famous Telugu rice starch sweet, received 3,50,000 views.
Buoyed by this response, the 24-year-old Rameez plans to upload more videos of home cooked food, especially with Ramazan approaching. But first, we are inspired enough to reach for that instant jar of coffee.

Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp