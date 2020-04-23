Crisis helps us find our calling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I wear multiple hats. Of a doctor, a keynote speaker, child psychologist, blogger and more. I am mom to two-year-old Reyan and I started blogging after I turned a mom to create awareness about health and wellness for new moms. I never realised that even posting on my Insta handle @dr.mommys_son can help me reach out to so many people. Right now, I am spreading awareness about Corona pandemic and guiding young mothers on how to take care of themselves.

These days, my evenings are engaged with live collabs in Instagram under the name #makelifemeaningful with experts and icons. The times have also forced doctors like us to take to video consultation for free for patients. However, I feel it is a substitute, not an alternative as I cannot get a clear picture of my patients and miss out on physical examination. As an anaesthesiologist and critical care physician, I deal with emergencies. However, at least this way I am being helpful to my patients.

Talking of being helpful, I must say that my parents who live in DD Colony and used to take care of my son, would let me focus on work. I miss them terribly. A two year old is a handful but my husband Rahul, founder of Makers of Milkshakes and who recently got featured in Forbes, are trying our best to keep him healthy and happy despite our schedules.

Now that I dont have my parents around due to lockdown, I can safely say they are my saviours. The lockdown times are also making me contemplate about my future and I have decided to specialise in palliative therapy and pain management and to give every citizen of our country a pain free life. We all need one such crisis to realise our true calling. - Dr Apoorva Rawul Anaesthesiologist and critical care physician, Madhapur