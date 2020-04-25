Asaduddin Owaisi donates PPE kits for surveillance staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 178 PPE kits and 2,640 mini-kits were donated by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar in the presence of GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar at Shasthripuram in Rajendranagar circle on Friday.

Each PPE kit consists of five items i.e an N95 mask, triple layer mask, latex gloves, a 200 ml sanitiser bottle and a PPE suit. A mini-kit contains an N95 mask, triple layer mask, gloves and a sanitiser bottle.

The MP requested that these be distributed to surveillance teams who are working in the Hyderabad Parliament constituency.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar inspected the Covid-19 Control Room in GHMC on Friday along with Lokesh Kumar. Arvind Kumar enquired about the calls received and follow-up action. He particularly asked about calls requesting food. The control room received 515 calls on Friday. Of them, three calls pertained to suspected Coronavirus cases, four sought ambulances. There were 753 calls for food from 25 containment zones.