Cow vigilantes thrash duo for carrying beef as cops simply watch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of cow vigilantism, two men were allegedly abused and attacked by a group of youngsters wielding sticks at Ghatkesar of Rachakonda Commissionerate, as the former were carrying beef.

The incident which happened on Wednesday came to light on Saturday, as the Ghatkesar police registered two separate cases — one against the two persons on the scooter who were attacked, for violation of lockdown orders and the other against the group of attackers.

A video which went viral on social media, shows a group of youngsters abusing two men on a scooter, threatening them and demanding that they display the contents of their bag.

When they found beef in the bag, the youngsters allegedly assaulted them.

It is alleged that though police personnel arrived at the spot, they remained mute spectators as the two persons were getting beaten up.

One of the videos even showed a policeman beating one of the men with his lathi. But Ghatkesar Inspector P Raghuveer Reddy clarified said that policemen in fact had rescued the duo from further assault.

The two men, who hail from Begumpet, had gone on a scooter to Bhongir to purchase beef and were returning home. Police said they had violated the order prohibiting pillion riders on bikes. They had crossed the 3 km radius of their locality as well. Hence, Ghatkesar police registered a case against the two men.

VIOLENCE GOES VIRAL

