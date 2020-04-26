STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cow vigilantes thrash duo for carrying beef as cops simply watch

A video which went viral on social media, shows a group of youngsters abusing two men on a scooter, threatening them and demanding that they display the contents of their bag.

Published: 26th April 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of cow vigilantism, two men were allegedly abused and attacked by a group of youngsters wielding sticks at Ghatkesar of Rachakonda Commissionerate, as the former were carrying beef. 

The incident which happened on Wednesday came to light on Saturday, as the Ghatkesar police registered two separate cases — one against the two persons on the scooter who were attacked, for violation of lockdown orders and the other against the group of attackers. 

A video which went viral on social media, shows a group of youngsters abusing two men on a scooter, threatening them and demanding that they display the contents of their bag.

When they found beef in the bag, the youngsters allegedly assaulted them.

It is alleged that though police personnel arrived at the spot, they remained mute spectators as the two persons were getting beaten up.

One of the videos even showed a policeman beating one of the men with his lathi. But Ghatkesar Inspector P Raghuveer Reddy clarified said that policemen in fact had rescued the duo from further assault. 

The two men, who hail from Begumpet, had gone on a scooter to Bhongir to purchase beef and were returning home. Police said they had violated the order prohibiting pillion riders on bikes. They had crossed the 3 km radius of their locality as well. Hence, Ghatkesar police registered a case against the two men. 

VIOLENCE GOES VIRAL
A video, which went viral on social media, shows a group of youngsters abusing two men on a scooter, threatening them and demanding that they display the contents of their bag. When they found beef in the bag, the youngsters allegedly assaulted the duo

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cow vigilantes
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp