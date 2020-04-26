Fighting COVID-19 with UV disinfection trolleys

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) in collaboration with Mekins Industries Ltd (MIL) have developed a UVC light-based disinfection trolley to fight against Covid-19 by rapid cleaning of hospital environment.

The trolley has been deployed at Employee’s State Insurance Corporation hospital for trial runs.

A release by the ARCI said, “Coronavirus is sensitive to UVC light, as in the case of other viruses and bacteria. The germicidal effects of UVC irradiation with a peak intensity at 254nm results in cellular damage of the virus, thereby inhibiting cellular replication.

Unlike chemical approaches to disinfection, UV light provides rapid, effective inactivation of micro-organisms through a physical process.”

The UVC disinfection trolley co-developed by ARCI, UoH and MIL, consists of 6 UVC germicidal tubes, which are arranged in such a way that three sides are illuminated with two tubes facing each direction. While these lamps take care of disinfection on the walls, bed, and room air, floor disinfection is done by two smaller lights located at the bottom facing the floor. The rooms get disinfected when the trolley is moved around.