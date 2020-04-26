Man claims cops broke his leg for buying milk  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man from Mailardevpally alleged that police thrashed him when he stepped out of his home to buy milk for his daughter, fracturing his leg, on Saturday. Mohd Khaleem said police personnel patrolling the area beat him black and blue, advised him to go to hospital and left the place.

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan demanded action against the personnel and compensation for Khaleem’s treatment.

However, the police denied the allegations, saying Khaleem was among many others roaming the streets of Mustafa Colony at Owaisi Hills, which is a containment zone. His treatment was being taken care of, they said.

“On seeing the police, they started to run. Mohd Khaleem, who was a peace committee member in the past, also ran. He accidentally fell in the drain and broke his leg. Our team shifted him to Osmania hospital,” ACP Rajendranagar K Ashok Chakravarthy said.

According to Khaleem, he stepped out of his home to buy milk for his two-and-half-year-old daughter when he saw the police running after a group of youngsters.

He said he stood still, yet they caned him due to which he fell in the drain and hurt his leg.

They finally put Khaleem in an auto-rickshaw and a Sub-Inspector told him to go to Osmania hospital.

“I am helpless and I want justice,” the father of two girls said. The police were in touch with the hospital to ensure that Khleem was operated upon at the earliest, they said.