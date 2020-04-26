STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man claims cops broke his leg for buying milk  

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan demanded action against the personnel and compensation for Khaleem’s treatment.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A milk vendor in Hyderabad maintains social distance with consumers by using temporary barricades at his shop due to Coronavirus outbreak.

A milk vendor in Hyderabad maintains social distance with consumers by using temporary barricades at his shop due to Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man from Mailardevpally alleged that police thrashed him when he stepped out of his home to buy milk for his daughter, fracturing his leg, on Saturday. Mohd Khaleem said police personnel patrolling the area beat him black and blue, advised him to go to hospital and left the place.

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan demanded action against the personnel and compensation for Khaleem’s treatment.

However, the police denied the allegations, saying Khaleem was among many others roaming the streets of Mustafa Colony at Owaisi Hills, which is a containment zone. His treatment was being taken care of, they said. 

“On seeing the police, they started to run. Mohd Khaleem, who was a peace committee member in the past, also ran. He accidentally fell in the drain and broke his leg. Our team shifted him to Osmania hospital,” ACP Rajendranagar K Ashok Chakravarthy said.

According to Khaleem, he stepped out of his home to buy milk for his two-and-half-year-old daughter when he saw the police running after a group of youngsters.

He said he stood still, yet they caned him due to which he fell in the drain and hurt his leg.

They finally put Khaleem in an auto-rickshaw and a Sub-Inspector told him to go to Osmania hospital.

“I am helpless and I want justice,” the father of two girls said. The police were in touch with the hospital to ensure that Khleem was operated upon at the earliest, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MBT Mailardevpally
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp