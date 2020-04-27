STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad emerges as top COVID-19 research destination

The DBT and BIRAC invited applications for the Covid-19 Research Consortium and in the first phase they received around 500 applications from academia and Industry.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad has emerged as a top destination for Covid-19 research, as four of the 16 life sciences companies from the country selected for funding as part of the Covid-19 Research Consortium by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Department of Biotechnology, are from the city.

The four companies are — vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech Ltd for utilising inactivated rabies vector platform, Virchow Biotech for the production of purified immunoglobulin G (IgG) at commercial scale from Covid-19 convalescent sera and production of high titres of equine hyper immune globulin for the treatment of Covid- 19 patients on a large scale, University of Hyderabad incubated start-up OncoSeek Bio for developing in-vitro Lung Organoid model, and Huwel Lifesciences for the development of rapid diagnostic testing kits.

The DBT and BIRAC invited applications for the Covid-19 Research Consortium and in the first phase they received around 500 applications from academia and Industry.

The multi-tiered review process is still ongoing and till date 16 proposals of devices, diagnostics, vaccine candidates, therapeutics and other interventions have been recommended for receiving funding support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Hyderabad
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp