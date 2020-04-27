Hyderabad's 19-year-old dies in wall collapse; Rs 2L ex gratia to family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old man died and his mother sustained injuries after a wall surrounding a shed collapsed on them at Mangalhat on Sunday. The wall collapsed due to heavy winds in the city, said police.

The deceased person has been identified as Indar Singh. Meanwhile, his mother, Daya Bai, who sustained injuries in her leg, was shifted to the Osmania Hospital. Her health condition is now stable. According to the police, Indar and his mother were sleeping in the shed when the wall collapsed on them due to heavy winds.

Indar got trapped under the debris and died on the spot due to suffocation. He also suffered serious head injuries. The police shifted his body to mortuary for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Mayor announced `2 lakh ex gratia to his kin.