Major fire at Hyderabad's Suven Pharma unit

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at the Suven Pharmaceutical Ltd, a pharmaceutical research and development unit, at Jeedimetla on Sunday evening. No casualties have been reported. Ten employees were inside the pharmaceutical company when the fire broke out at around 4.30 pm.

All of them escaped unhurt. Four fire tenders were pressed to control the massive flames. Jeedimetla Inspector K Balaraj said, “The fire was due to a chemical reaction inside the plant. The reactors exploded which led to the fire spreading.” All the stocks in the pharma unit were highly inflammable which is why it took a while to bring the fire under control, said Subash Reddy, Jeedimetla Station Fire Officer.