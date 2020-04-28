STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Covid-19 makes this Hyderabad start-up’s tool zoom into popularity

A video-conferencing platform by a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has seen an increase in users when classes for children are being conducted from home.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Ministry of Home Affairs warned that the widely-used video conferencing platform, Zoom, was not safe, schools and corporates are looking for new platforms to continue their operations. After the Covid-19 outbreak, more and more companies are relying on digital platforms.

A video-conferencing platform by a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has seen an increase in users when classes for children are being conducted from home. The platform, Octa, is an offering of Radius Edutech, a company started by Mallika Valluru and Siddharth Malempati. She says: “We have seen an exponential rise in the number of users after Covid-19.

Our platform was initially built to deliver lectures from foreign instructors, or any lectures which could not be conducted on the spot. But right now, even regular classes are being conducted through it.”As many as 14 schools in Hyderabad are using her company’s digital solutions, says Mallika. In fact, the company is also training teachers on how to use the platform effectively.

Radius Edutech started as a company to cater to educational sector, but after the lockdown, we are seeing corporates asking for our products too as more and more employees work from home. Radius Edutech is a We-Hub (Women Entrepreneurs Hub) incubated start-up. It is India’s first and only state-led incubator to promote and foster women entrepreneurship. A former software engineer, Mallika co-founded the company in 2018.

Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zoom Covid-19 Hyderabad Octa
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp