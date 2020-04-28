Warriors of a different kind

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

From summoning ambulances and placing grocery orders for the locals to manning the entry-exit points at containment areas, the cops in Hyderabad have turned into multi-taskers. We talk to the top cops to find out the challenges they faced and how they displayed their kinder side while on duty

Nothing sums up the cops for us better than the Telugu movie dialogue ‘Kanapadani aa nalugo simhamera police ante’. Ever since the lockdown, the cops have been at the forefront of the action. We talk to three of them to find out what irked them, what touched them and what taught them new lessons. This is what they told Hyderabad Express.

‘Got much love from the locals’

T Murali Krishna, Inspector of police, Musheerabad PS

“I don’t think Hyderabad has seen such a scenario in the last 200 years. So for all of us, this seems like a training period. We are all working extra hours to contain the situation. Musheerabad has a mix of various communities and therefore it is a sensitive area for multiple reasons. The area has recorded eight Covid positive cases and that adds to the stress. None of us have slept for more than four hours and haven’t had a leisurely bath. Well, the current times call for such action.

Musheerabad also has a fish market and it took us some time to educate them about concepts such as social distancing, quarantine and the sudden need to cover the face with a mask. We also boldy took up shifting of the market to Chikkadpally area. That our police station is just 600 metres away from Gandhi Hospital makes it easy and tough for us. However, amidst sleep deprivation, hurried breakfasts and meals while coordinating over the phone, I have received immense love from the locals. I also appreciate director Sekhar Kammula who donated 40,000 masks for the workers. However, the best thing I have eaten in the last few years are the bananas the Thatas give me. They offer me the fruit and telling me, ‘zara tini pani chesuko beta’. The fruits are sweet. Their words sweeter!

‘Handled 320 emergency cases so far’

I am incharge of the Cyberabad Police Covid 10 Control Room at Gachibowli. On an average, we have been receiving 1,200 calls a day, all related to Covid-19. We have three inspectors, three SIs and 12 constables on the job to handle these calls – medical, food and groceries. In the last one month, we have facilitated the distribution of five lakh plus meals and 20,000 kg of groceries. With 13 ambulances on hand, our team has handled 320 emergency cases besides helping dialysis and thalassemia patients with their weekly treatments and blood transfusions. We also conducted a blood donation camp in which 412 people took part. None of us have stayed away from work except perhaps to catch up on sleep and even that has become secondary when the occasion calls for. These are unprecedented times and it calls for unprecedented commitment.

‘Violators too joined the clapping’

G Ranaveer Reddy, Inspector of Police, Mangalhat PS

As a cop who mans this police station, I have learnt that it is not just enough to do your job, but to be able to inspire and motivate others around me at such dark times. I have been working in the police department for 28 years and never have I seen such a prolonged crisis. Mangalhaat has recorded three Covid positive cases and we have three containment zones. That basically means that 120 houses in each of the three zones need to be guarded with extra care. I have to allocate two constables to one area and here the entry and exit gates are the same to ensure that nobody from outside goes inside and vice-versa. Amidst all the strict vigilance, we also need to be soft and sensitive and think on our feet.

In the last one month, we have tackled emergency delivery cases of two pregnant women who were shifted to a hospital in Charminar and one of a senior citizen who developed sudden chest pain. My area also has a wholesale market with 24 shops and it is tough to maintain social distance. But we got them to use gloves, masks head gears and whatever it takes, besides social distancing, to stay on track with the current guidelines. A week earlier, suddenly someone spread the rumour that if people don’t go to the post office or bank to withdraw their money, they will not be able to withdraw it again. It is surprising how the educated also believe in such rumours and want to visit the bank or post offices now. We had to address such issues too. To handle the migrant and daily labour who have no food, we set up two counters at Shivlal Nagar community hall and Lala Bhavan where they could receive groceries.

My phone hasn’t stopped ringing and I have to charge my phone at least 12 times a day to handle such a barrage of calls. Coordination with NGOs, on ground volunteers etc calls for lot so WhatsApp and typing skills. I think I have picked those too these days.

After about three weeks, when we finally opened the gates to the zones that have been declared safe. We had the youngsters who we booked for violation of norms clap and whistle for us, for having maintained law and order across these two weeks. That was a really touching moment for all of us at the police station. I have no clue how my family is doing. I call them once a day. I go so late to home that I literally tiptoe into my home like a burglar as I do not want to disturb anyone in the home. Donga laa velladam baga ledu, but what to do. Duty comes first.