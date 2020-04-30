Hyderabad firm awaits approval for Covid injection trial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based company applied for a patent and clinical trial approval for a first-of-its-kind immunoglobulin Covid-19 injection — a treatment method similar to plasma therapy. The company recently finished theoretical research and hopes to get the approval for trials within a week.

Speaking to Express, Dr Sreehari Y, chairman of MRPA Corporation, said, “We started work on the research three months ago when the first Covid-19 case was reported in China. We have a team of 25 doctors, including general physicians, pathologists and microbiologists, among others”.

He further said, “The basic process of this injection is that Injectable Immunoglobulins are collected from asymptomatic Covid-19 persons (IgG antibodies positive) or recovered patients to protect and strengthen the immune system of new patients.

Different procedures may be used to filter immunoglobulins from the blood”.Is the procedure similar to the much-talked-about plasma therapy? “The concept is similar, but in plasma therapy if one gives a dose of 200ml plasma, there is no way of adjusting it. Hence, it did not succeed. But ,with Human Covid-19 Injection, the dosage of immunoglobulins can be adjusted as per the severity of the case,” Dr Sreehari said.