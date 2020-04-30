IPS officer distributes food to migrants walking home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Director-General of Special Protection Force (SPF) Tejdeep Kaur Menon distributed food packets to migrant workers, who were walking to their native places, near Suchitra junction on Wednesday.

Twenty three workers, from Bihar and UP, reached the junction after walking over 250 km from Kurnool district. They started their journey four days ago. Menon was in the area when she saw them walking. “It is our daily routine to help the needy on behalf of the Sikh Society,” she said.

The Sikh Society donated a month’s stock of groceries such as rice, dal, soap, sugar, tea, red chilli powder, turmeric, besan and flour, among other essentials to over 4,500 families, the IPS officer said.