Illegal buildings demolished in Serilingampally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC town planning wing has initiated a drive to raze illegal structures in the Serilingampally zone. In the last four days, 140 unauthorised slabs of 30 buildings in Ayyappa Society have been demolished. “There will be property tax penalties, water bills and penalties for buildings that have not obtained occupancy certificates,” GHMC, which is using electric hammer drills and gas cutters for demolishment, said.It would also raze structures encroaching upon government land. “Only plots and buildings with permits should be bought,” it said.