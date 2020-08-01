STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man killed, 3 others injured in godown blast

The deceased has been identified as Narsimha Chary, and the injured persons are Jahangir, Izaz and Venkatesh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man was killed and three others were seriously injured when a chemical drum exploded while they were working at a chemical godown on Friday evening. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals.

The deceased has been identified as Narsimha Chary, and the injured persons are Jahangir, Izaz and Venkatesh. All of them were residents of Kushaiguda.According to the police, the godown was shut for over three years. In a bid to reopen it, the owner had engaged four workers to clean the premises, remove the chemical containers and paint the building. When the workers attempted to open a chemical drum, it exploded, leading to the death of one person.

A police official said, “Pressure had build up inside the chemical drum as it was subjected to widely varying temperatures.”Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

