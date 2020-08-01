STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

On a regional dark new film making mode

Writer, director,actor, lyricist Anvesh Michael on his series Kotha Poradu.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kotha Poradu, a critically acclaimed 10-episode web miniseries in Telugu released on OTT platfo r m ‘Aha’ in January this year. Written, directed, acted and lyrics for the series are by a debutante director, Anvesh Michael, 29, from Bollikunta, Warangal. Anvesh quit his government job to “make regional dark authentic films.” The story of Kotha Poradu revolves around Raju, a carefree village guy who is new to Hyderabad city. Even as his struggles seem neverending, fate has a different plan in store for him. The series has won appreciation for being a raw Telangana regional series in a distinct Telangana dialect. We catch up with Anvesh Micheal as he takes us through his cinematic journey till now, talks about Kotha Poradu and his future directorial plans.

Got an acting break in 2017

I started my acting career in November 2017. I was one of the four leads in a 10-episode web series called, Nirudyoga Natulu by independent film makers Sai and Rohit. The series got a huge response overseas and went viral as it had brought a new style of film making. Then came an opportunity to work in a regional Telangana film, but that film did not work out. I made up my mind not just to act, but a ls o di r e c t simultaneously.

Kotha Poradu, my first baby

When I was working In Chennai I used to travel to many cities where I used to watch children on the road sides selling clothes, and electronic goods. I got an idea to make a film on them. I used to watch many regional films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali languages, and decided to make a Telangana regional film.

Making a fresh start

I gave up my job and came to Hyderabad to make an acting career in the Telugu movie industry. I was surprised when I visited Monda market, Koti and Begum Bazaar and saw children selling clothes and electronic goods here as well. Taking that as the basis for my idea, I approached a local production house called MicTv (Mic movies). We shot for nine days, and made a trailer cut. They were impressed, but asked me to wait for some time as they were working on another film at that time. However, I did not want to wait any longer. I started pitching the story to other production houses. I gave more than 200 narrations and felt completely lost. No one was ready to produce it, as I was a new director and was pitching to act in it. As a director, and writer, only I knew that I could pull off this character, so I was keen to make it as an independent film maker. During this time, I got a call from a friend, about an OTT platform looking for content. I decided to give it one last shot. I gave them a narration, and they said yes, and were ready to produce this film, but only for the web. I gave the narration to producer Allu Aravind, for OTT platform ‘Aha’. He approved it in the first narration, itself ! And that’s how it started.

Future projects

I am currently working on two projects. One is a Telangana - Maharashtra tribal area film which will be in Hindi. The shooting is likely to start next year. The other project is a web series in Telugu.

— Tamanna S Mehdi
tamanna@newindianexpress.
com @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kotha Poradu
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp