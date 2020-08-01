STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tinder’s trending line: 2020 made me realise...

The combination of being stuck at home and the fact that we were all going through the same thing at the same time led folks on Tinder to get chattier than ever.

Published: 01st August 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tinder, Dating app

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THERE’S a large, important, cultural shift happening — one we’ve seen for a while in Gen Z, but it’s now expanding because of Covid-19. The pandemic has accelerated a generational shift in the way we date and meet new people, and we’ve learned that connection is enduring, and despite social distancing, Gen-Z will find a way to sustain it. Here’s everything that happened on Tinder in the last few months.

Covid-19 got us to open up

The combination of being stuck at home and the fact that we were all going through the same thing at the same time led folks on Tinder to get chattier than ever. Globally, April 5 was the peak of this chattiness: on that day Tinder members sent an average of 52 per cent more messages vs. the start of lockdowns in early March. In India, May 3 was the peak of this chattiness: on that day Tinder members sent an average of 60 per cent more messages vs. the start of lockdowns in early March - above the global average.

“2020 made me realise”

To help users better introduce themselves to potential matches, Tinder recently released ‘Prompts’, a new in-app feature that lets members respond to questions or finish a sentence to display on their profile. Of all available ‘Prompts’, ‘2020 made me realise’ had the highest adoption, signaling how much our daily lives have changed from every perspective — including how we gauge compatibility with potential matches on Tinder. Quarantine led to creative hacks for hanging out. Social distancing turned us into creative digital daters. Forced to stay home, browsing Tinder became a way to socialise. At its peak, swipe volume among members in India was up 32 per cent. And with most places closed, many on Tinder looked to Animal Crossing to rendezvous.

Early quarantine saw a 5x increase in Animal Crossing mentions in bios. Masks became the talk of Tinder. The early days of quarantine saw an uptick in mentions of toilet paper and hand sanitiser stockpiles within member bios, but come April there was only one accessory on everyone’s minds — face masks. Members touted their own mask-wearing habits (“show me your mask and I’ll show you mine”’) or looked for shared mask POV, (“if you don’t wear a mask while grocery shopping, we’re not compatible”). While dating and socialising out of quarantine looks different around the world right now, hanging out on Tinder is showing no signs of letting up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tinder Covid-19
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp