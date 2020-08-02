STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain forecast for three days in Hyderabad

The city received heavy rainfall for over three hours, which led to trees getting uprooted, electricity cables to snap and made motorists wade through knee-deep waters.

rain rains | EPS

Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains for the next three days. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy spells of rain lashed Hyderabad and other parts of the State on Saturday. The city received heavy rainfall for over three hours, which led to trees getting uprooted, electricity cables to snap and made motorists wade through knee-deep waters. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast heavy rains for the next three days.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Kukatpally received 86.5 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5 pm, Serilimgampally got 80.3 mm and Uppal received 80 mm. Some pockets in the State, including Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Saroornagar and Hayathnagar, received 50-60 mm of rain. The average rainfall in GHMC region was recorded as 24 mm. IMD attributed the heavy downpour to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal between altitudes of 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. This effect is likely to cause a low-pressure region by August 4, resulting in more spells of rain, an IMD release stated.

Rain causes inundation, traffic snarls; disrupts Eid-ul-adha
Heavy rain on Saturday evening in Hyderabad led to traffic snarls and waterlogged roads. Traffic jams occurred in many areas for at least two hours, while clogged roads made it difficult for people to commute. Many people ventured out to meet relatives on Saturday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. However, due to traffic jams, they were stranded in areas such as Begum Bazar, Koti and Himayat Nagar for over an hour

