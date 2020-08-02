Mosques asked to limit visitors to 5-at-a-time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19, the police have served notices to several mosques in the city to allow only five persons to offer prayers at a time.

Following the notices, some persons approached police officials to consider allowing 50 persons for offering prayers. Citing the order of Telangana State Waqf Board to allow 50 persons at a time to mosques, one Syed Ali Jaffry requested police officials to relax the restriction and allow more devotees to enter mosques.

Chikkadpally police have served a notice to a mosque management stating that it must take precautionary measures to maintain social distancing, and mandate visitors to wear masks while offering prayers. Police also requested members of several committees to co-operate with them to enforce rules during Bakrid.