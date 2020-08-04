'Do It Yourself'  rakhis keep Hyderabad students busy

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As some schools are conducting online classes for teaching students and also conducting tests online, the process is turning into a boring routine for students. However, not all schools are going by the same approach. A private school in Uppal is encouraging students creativity by assigning them simple Do It Yourself (DIY) projects.

The school has recently asked upper primary students to make biodegradable Rakhis using articles available at homes such as flowers, leaves and grains. "The creative learning approach is to avoid rote learning and regular long online classes that get boring," said Rekha Rao, academician and school principal.

She said, "We are asking students to learn to create things using minimal articles that are readily available at home. It helps children in improving problem-solving ability. Our school children are enthralled to attend online classes every day and are attending them attentively."

Rekha added, "Besides, we are also getting along with the regular school curriculum with ease." This apart, students are also asked to record a small role play video wherein some students can be seen acting as ministers, while others become journalists and interview them, said she.

"Online classes, conducted by the majority of private schools are, for the most part, boring and tedious. Despite ordinances, the schools’ many schools are forcing students to be in front of screens for hours," Telangana Parents Association For Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS), Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail said.