Hyderabad: Work does not stop for Covid-positive senior cop Swati Lakra

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite testing positive for COVID-19, work does not stop for Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra. Lakra, who is in home quarantine, said she knew that she would have got infected despite taking measures.

"I was taking all the precautions — from wearing masks, to regular sanitising. However, I knew that I would get infected as I was continually meeting people and going to different places due to the nature of my work," she said.

A few days back, Lakra had mild fever, following which she got herself tested and was found to be Covid-positive. "My entire family was tested but only I was found positive. After consulting doctors from Sunshine Hospital and Dr Satayanarayan Reddy, the police department doctor, I decided to home quarantine myself. Fortunately, it was possible for me to isolate myself at home, and my family, who has been my biggest support, could take care of me at home," said Lakra.

Talking about her work-from-home experience, she said that while she is taking care of her health, she is still on duty. "I am not able to go out but my office work has to go on. So when it is required, I am working from home by using my phone," she said.

She added that once she recovers and if her health permit, she will go for plasma donation. "It is a novel deed, which might save the life of others. Therefore, I will go for plasma donation and will also encourage those who have recovered to do so," she said.

Department takes care of personnel

Stating that the police department is taking all the necessary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the personnel, Lakra said, "We have been regularly sanitising our officers. The department is also distributing immunity-boosting kits and ayurvedic medicines to our staff," said the official.

She also added that the DGP and other senior police officials had informed that the police department would take care of all the police personnel and their family members if they get infected. "We have doctor facilities on call, and any police personnel or their family members can reach out to them for both psychological and physical issues. So police personnel need not be worried," she said.

"But even if anyone is infected, there is nothing to fear, you should just take good care of yourself. Isolate yourself, have good food, practice yoga, and consume immunity boosters," Lakra said.