STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Work does not stop for Covid-positive senior cop Swati Lakra

Talking about her work-from-home experience, she said that while she is taking care of her health, she is still on duty.

Published: 04th August 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Addl DGP (Women's Safety) Swati Lakra

Addl DGP (Women's Safety) Swati Lakra (File Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite testing positive for COVID-19, work does not stop for Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra. Lakra, who is in home quarantine, said she knew that she would have got infected despite taking measures.

"I was taking all the precautions — from wearing masks, to regular sanitising. However, I knew that I would get infected as I was continually meeting people and going to different places due to the nature of my work," she said.

A few days back, Lakra had mild fever, following which she got herself tested and was found to be Covid-positive. "My entire family was tested but only I was found positive. After consulting doctors from Sunshine Hospital and Dr Satayanarayan Reddy, the police department doctor, I decided to home quarantine myself. Fortunately, it was possible for me to isolate myself at home, and my family, who has been my biggest support, could take care of me at home," said Lakra.

Talking about her work-from-home experience, she said that while she is taking care of her health, she is still on duty. "I am not able to go out but my office work has to go on. So when it is required, I am working from home by using my phone," she said.

She added that once she recovers and if her health permit, she will go for plasma donation. "It is a novel deed, which might save the life of others. Therefore, I will go for plasma donation and will also encourage those who have recovered to do so," she said.

Department takes care of personnel

Stating that the police department is taking all the necessary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the personnel, Lakra said, "We have been regularly sanitising our officers. The department is also distributing immunity-boosting kits and ayurvedic medicines to our staff," said the official.

She also added that the DGP and other senior police officials had informed that the police department would take care of all the police personnel and their family members if they get infected. "We have doctor facilities on call, and any police personnel or their family members can reach out to them for both psychological and physical issues. So police personnel need not be worried," she said.

"But even if anyone is infected, there is nothing to fear, you should just take good care of yourself. Isolate yourself, have good food, practice yoga, and consume immunity boosters," Lakra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swati Lakra IPS officer Telangana police COVID19 Coronavirus COVID Warrior
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp