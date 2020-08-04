Nepali couple steal Rs 2 crore worth cash, jewels from realtor's house in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Nepalese couple, working as domestic helps in a realtor’s house at Sainikpuri, allegedly stole cash, jewellery and electronic gadgets that amounted to Rs 2 crore from the family on Sunday night.

They broke into the house when the family was away hosting a function and decamped with the valuables. The couple stayed in an outhouse on the same premises.

Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy said that special teams from various wings of the police department have been deployed to nab the couple, who are currently on the run. "We have gathered technical evidence and the investigation is in progress," she said.

The realtor A Narsimha Reddy’s son had gotten married on July 29. The entire family was out hosting his wedding reception at Falaknuma Palace on Sunday night. They had left the Nepalese couple in charge of guarding the premises while they were away.

When they returned home post midnight, they found that the main door of the house was open. After a quick look, they realised that gold and diamond jewellery, electronic gadgets and stacks of cash were missing. The domestic helps were nowhere to be found.

On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and found that the couple had used metal tools to break open the main door. Further, CCTV footage from the house showed that the couple had left the premises by 8 pm on Sunday. They used the employer’s bike to flee, and later abandoned it near Kushaiguda X-Roads. The police are on the lookout for the couple.

Wedding reception paved way for theft

The couple took advantage of the fact that their employers were hosting a wedding reception on Sunday night. Police found that the accused used metal tools to break the main door, and fled on the employer’s bike, which was later abandoned