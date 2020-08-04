STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nepali couple steal Rs 2 crore worth cash, jewels from realtor's house in Hyderabad

On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and found that the couple had used metal tools to break open the main door. 

Published: 04th August 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Nepalese couple, working as domestic helps in a realtor’s house at Sainikpuri, allegedly stole cash, jewellery and electronic gadgets that amounted to Rs 2 crore from the family on Sunday night.

They broke into the house when the family was away hosting a function and decamped with the valuables. The couple stayed in an outhouse on the same premises.

Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy said that special teams from various wings of the police department have been deployed to nab the couple, who are currently on the run. "We have gathered technical evidence and the investigation is in progress," she said.

The realtor A Narsimha Reddy’s son had gotten married on July 29. The entire family was out hosting his wedding reception at Falaknuma Palace on Sunday night. They had left the Nepalese couple in charge of guarding the premises while they were away.

When they returned home post midnight, they found that the main door of the house was open. After a quick look, they realised that gold and diamond jewellery, electronic gadgets and stacks of cash were missing. The domestic helps were nowhere to be found.

On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and found that the couple had used metal tools to break open the main door.  Further, CCTV footage from the house showed that the couple had left the premises by 8 pm on Sunday. They used the employer’s bike to flee, and later abandoned it near Kushaiguda X-Roads. The police are on the lookout for the couple.

Wedding reception paved way for theft

The couple took advantage of the fact that their employers were hosting a wedding reception on Sunday night. Police found that the accused used metal tools to break the main door, and fled on the employer’s bike, which was later abandoned

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepali couple hyderabad Hyderabad robbery Malkajgiri police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp