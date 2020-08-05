STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital too loses consent to treat COVID-19 patients for fleecing

The move comes soon after Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda was ordered to stop treating Coronavirus patients on Monday.

Published: 05th August 2020

Virinchi Hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Public Health on Tuesday revoked the permission of Virinchi Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients. The move comes soon after Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda was ordered to stop treating Coronavirus patients on Monday.

An official communication from the office of the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, said, "The government has clearly mentioned in the GO 248 that any deviation in the implementation of ceiling price would attract action."

"It has been observed that Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines. Several complaints have been received against Virinchi Hospital," Rao said.

"On inquiry, it was found that the complaints against Virinchi given by various sources were found to be correct. As per the powers bestowed to the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare under Public Health Act-1897 and the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act-2002, the Director Public Health hereby revokes the permission given to M/s Virinchi Hospital for treatment of COVID-19 cases," he added.

Order issued

Henceforth M/s Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills is not permitted to admit and treat any confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19. The patients who are already admitted shall be treated until the time of recovery, said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director, Public Health

